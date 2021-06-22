Mangalagiri: Lokesh likens Group-1 to Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday called upon the AP job aspirants and unemployed youth to wage a united battle against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's bid to commit huge irregularities in the Group-1 exam on the lines of Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh.

Lokesh demanded the state government to immediately conduct manual evaluation of the Group-1 Mains answer sheets so as to ensure justice to the deserving candidates. Addressing a meeting with the aspirants on 'Irregularities in APPSC Group-1 and impact of court order', Lokesh asked the job aspirants not to lose heart but continue their united struggle.

Digital evaluation of the Group-1 Mains papers should be cancelled forthwith. A white paper should be published on the standard operating procedures followed in this.

Lokesh demanded an explanation from the YSRCP government on the huge gap between the Group 1 and 2 posts announced during former chief secretary Nilam Sawhney's term and now.

Nilam announced 907 posts but now only 36 jobs were proposed. Even in the police force, Nilam proposed 7,740 jobs while this number was reduced to 450 now, he pointed out.