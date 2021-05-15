Mangalagiri: Massive 'fever' survey from today

Mangalagiri: The state government is launching a massive household survey from Saturday throughout the state to trace the persons suffering from fever, said principal secretary of health department Anil Kumar Singhal.

Addressing newsmen at APICC office here on Friday, the principal secretary said the medical personnel would provide necessary medicine to the persons affected by fever during the survey.

Regarding the oxygen supply, he said that in addition to the oxygen allotted to the state by the Centre, 230 metric tonne oxygen would arrive in a couple of days.

Stating that the number of discharged patients is increasing in the state following the measures taken by the government, he said that it was good omen. He said that comparatively the death rate is very low in the state. "Only 96 deaths occurred in the state during the last 24 hours though 22,018 positive cases were registered," he said.

The principal secretary said that the gap between the admissions and discharge of patients has been steadily coming down.

He expressed satisfaction over the continuing vaccination programme in the state. "There is no heavy rush at the vaccination due to the precautions taken," he pointed out.

Instead of waiting for the delivery of vaccines by the Centre, the state government is purchasing and administering vaccine before the expiry of the second dose period.