Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy meets YS Jagan

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy recently spoke to the media after a meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing his support for the YSR Congress Party (YCP). Reddy emphasized that the YCP has always stood by him and provided him with opportunities to serve as an MLA twice.

Reddy also highlighted that the YCP candidate in Mangalagiri hails from the Backward Class (BC) community, indicating that the party is committed to representing diverse groups within society. He affirmed his loyalty to the YCP, stating that he rejoined the party because he believes in its principles and does not want the opposition to hinder progress for the underprivileged.

Regarding the upcoming 2024 elections, Reddy confidently declared that the BC candidate fielded by the YCP will defeat Nara Lokesh, a member of the Other Backward Classes (OC) group, just as they did in the 2019 elections. He credited Jagan Mohan Reddy for following in the footsteps of the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

Reddy expressed confidence in the YCP leadership's decision-making process for selecting the party's candidate in Mangalagiri, asserting that whoever is chosen will secure victory in the constituency. He warned that the opposition is attempting to obstruct initiatives that benefit marginalized communities, but assured that the YCP will continue to prioritize the welfare of the disadvantaged.



