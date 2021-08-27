Mangalagiri: Nara Lokesh alleges abuse of Section 307 to harass TDP activists

Mangalagiri: TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday urged Kurnool District Superintendent of Police to uphold the rule of law and take stringent action against the officers for filing 'multiple false cases' to harass TDP activist D Ramanjaneyulu of Markapuram village in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district.

In a letter to the SP, Lokesh said that even Section 307 of IPC was misused to file an attempt to murder case against Ramanjaneyulu just because he was taking an active part in the TDP activities to oppose the government's illegalities.

This one incident was enough to say how validly the Supreme Court commented about serious human rights violations in the police stations these days.

Lokesh told the Kurnool SP that it was not correct to target an average family in order to fulfill the political purposes of YSRCP leaders. The erring officers were filing non-bailable cases to threaten, terrorise and even deprive the TDP activists of their livelihoods. The police should abide by their constitution and the laws of the land.

Lokesh said that false cases were filed against TDP cadre under FIR 111/2021 in Kurnool IV town police station and three FIRs bearing 56/2021, 120/2021 and 127/2021 in K Nagalapuram police station.

The family of D Ramanjaneyulu has been harassed and tortured by a section of local police officials, especially the CI and the SI.

Ramanjaneyulu was being harassed by the police at the behest of the local MLA.