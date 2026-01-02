Manish Raj Gupta takes charge as RINL CMD (addl charge)

Visakhapatnam: Director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials) at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Manish Raj Gupta assumed additional charge as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RINL on Thursday.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate from MANIT Bhopal with a PG diploma in management, he joined SAIL in 1991 as a management trainee (Technical) at Durgapur Steel Plant and has since built a distinguished career across various SAIL units.

During his initial three decades at Durgapur Steel Plant, Gupta made significant contributions to plant operations, project execution and equipment reliability, particularly in improving the efficiency of the steel melting shop. His focus on safety, quality, and operational excellence laid a solid foundation for his subsequent leadership roles in the SAIL.

In 2019, Gupta joined Bokaro Steel Plant as chief general manager, heading the steel melting shops. Under his leadership, the shops underwent major technological upgrades, process streamlining and performance improvements with successful execution of modernisation projects enhancing overall steel making efficiency.

He later served as executive director (Works) at IISCO Steel Plant where he led initiatives in sustainability, cost optimisation, and digitalisation.

His efforts enabled the adoption of advanced technologies, improving operational performance and aligning the plant with SAIL’s long-term strategic objectives.

Prior to assuming charge as director (Technical, Projects and Raw Materials), Gupta served as executive director in-charge (Operations) at SAIL’s corporate office in New Delhi.