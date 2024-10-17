Manoj Reddy Takes Charge as Kadapa Municipal Commissioner, Vows to Enhance Development

Manoj Reddy has officially assumed the role of Municipal Commissioner for Kadapa, pledging to spearhead development initiatives aimed at improving the city's infrastructure and public services. In his inaugural address, Reddy outlined a comprehensive plan to address pressing municipal issues, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with the District Collector's office.



One of Reddy's key priorities is to review and enhance the city's drainage system. He assured residents that a thorough evaluation would be conducted with relevant authorities to ensure an efficient drainage infrastructure, particularly to mitigate water stagnation during the rainy season.



In addition to drainage improvements, Reddy committed to implementing measures to ensure a consistent and reliable water supply, promising that he would remain accessible to the public for concerns and suggestions. He stated, "We will discuss with the authorities what to do to prevent water shortages and make informed decisions."



Another critical focus will be addressing the encroachment of government lands within the corporation. Reddy pledged to take decisive action against unauthorized encroachments, assuring the public that any land taken unlawfully would be reclaimed following consultations with the appropriate authorities.



With a clear agenda set, as Mayor, Manoj Reddy aims to drive Kadapa towards significant development and improved living conditions for its residents.
































