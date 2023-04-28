Mantralayam: Nara Lokesh promises justice for migrant labourers

Mantralayam (Kurnool district) : Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh promised the migrant labourers that soon after his party comes into power, they will establish large scale industries besides supplying water for irrigation so that they need not go anywhere searching livelihood.

He interacted with the people of several villages on his 82nd day of Yuva Galam padayatra in Mantralayam on Thursday.

He spoke with the migrant labourers, who were returning to their villages after working at Mirchi yard in Guntur.

He had a face-to-face interaction with the Backward Class (BC) community people in Mantralayam.

Lokesh met a woman farmer Sidda Lingamma, who cultivates tomatoes, on the outskirts of Madhavaram village. she told the TDP leader that she had invested Rs 70,000 but got a profit of Rs 10,000 only, as tomato was sold at Rs 6 per kilo. He assured her that they will render justice to tomato, chilly and onion farmers once they come into power.

Lokesh visited Guru Raghavendra Swamy temple in Mantralayam on Thursday. The Mutt authorities received him as per the mutt tradition. Lokesh had the darshan of Guru Raghavendra Swamy and offered prayers.