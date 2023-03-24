Many habitations in agency have no road facility

Srikakulam: The Central government has been sanctioning funds under the Left Wing Extremists Affected Areas (LWEA) and Pradhana Manthri Grama Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) schemes. But, so far most of the habitations in Meliaputti, Mandasa, Palasa, Nandigama, Pathapatnam, Kotturu, Hiramandal, Saravakota, Burja mandals are not having road facility. Agency area hamlets, Addivada, Kerasingi, Rattini, Tiddimi and other hamlets are having no road facility.





Habitations in Srikakulam district agency were 848 except small hamlets before reorganisation of districts. After bifurcation, 318 habitations merged in Parvathipuram Manyam district and remaining habitations are 530 in the district. As per 2,011 census, a total of 2.50 lakh people are living in these 530 villages. According to engineering officials of tribal welfare and panchayat raj departments, the Central government sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore to provide facilities in agency hamlets and survey has initiated to identify the hamlets.





"The government sanctioned Rs 56 crore under the PMGSY and LWEA schemes for roads in five mandals which are in progress," said executive engineer (EE) for PanchayatRaj department, S Radha Rani. For other five agency mandals, Rs 46 crore was sanctioned for road works which are in progress, he added.