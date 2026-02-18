Many participate in Rathotsavam

Guntur: The divine Rathotsavam of Lord Amareswara was held on Tuesday in Amaravati as part of the concluding Maha Shivaratri festivities. Lord Amareswara Swamy, accompanied by Goddess Bala Chamundika Devi, was taken in a grand procession on the temple chariot through the main roads of Amaravati.

Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme. To prevent any untoward incidents, tight security was deployed, with around 200 police personnel on bandobast duty. A large number of devotees participated in the Rath yatra, and the procession passed through the streets of Amaravati as part of the grand celebration. Devotees from various regions thronged the temple town to witness the sacred event. The streets of Amaravati reverberated with chants of “Om Namah Sivaya” as devotees immersed themselves in Siva Nama Smarana.

The Rathotsavam was formally flagged off by Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Raghurama Krishnam Raju, Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen, and Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, along with TDP leaders.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju broke a coconut at the Amareswara Swamy Temple and performed puja. Later, he flagged off the Rathotsavam. Speaking on the occasion, he said he was fortunate to participate in the Amareswara Swamy Sametha Bala Chamundika Devi Rathotsavam. He, along with MLAs Praveen and Reddy, pulled the rope of the temple chariot during the programme. A large number of devotees also pulled the chariot rope during the Rathotsavam. Devotees believe that by pulling the rope of the chariot, Lord Amareswara Swamy blesses them and helps resolve their problems.