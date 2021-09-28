Many youths avoid vaccine fearing losing sexual power

Kakinada: While the vaccine centres across the State are crowded with people queuing up for taking Covid vaccine jab, there are still some persons who have suspicion.

Many youths in East Godavari district are reluctant to take vaccine in view of their suspicion regarding possible decline ofsexual ability.

Another doubt is that newly married couples hesitate to take vaccination fearing that the couple may not have children in future.

Similarly, pregnant women are also reluctant to take vaccine as they fear complications after vaccination.

Fishermen as well as tribals are also unwilling to take vaccine as they fear hazardous consequences. Even though the medical personnel have created awareness among these people they are suspicious and reluctant to take vaccination.

Some youth allege that by taking vaccination sperm count will be reduced and they are afraid of complications post marriage. Fertility centres are also obliquely discouraging vaccination with subtle hints of possible barrenness. Even barren women are totally rejected as they are optimistic about possible conceiving of children.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that during Dasara and other festivals if Covid -19 positivity rate is not increased there will be no impact on the health of the people in the third wave. He said that if Covid -19 increases after Dasara then there will be an impact of third wave in November.

He said that such irrational doubts on vaccine should not be entertained and taking of vaccination in no way affect the fertility or sperm count. He also stated many people have expressed similar doubts which have been clarified by the medical officers. He said that because of vaccination, the rate of Covid -19 has been drastically reduced. He also hinted that a third wave of Covid-19 is likely to take place in the month of November. Hence he advised people to take vaccine without any hesitation to avoid the third wave.

He also stated that one-third of pregnant women have accepted vaccination and are now found to be healthy. He also assured that the three-month pregnant women would be free from any complications, if they get vaccinated. He stated that they have a proposal for vaccinating college students of 18 years and above age on their own premises.

He added that they would start vaccinating the students after receiving necessary permissions from the government. He said that 1.68 lakh people are administered vaccine on Tuesday. 3 lakh doses of vaccine reached the district and it will be distributed to Primary Health Care centres. Apart from this, 230 special camps will also be organised for vaccination. He appealed to the people to get the vaccine without any fear and protect themselves from the virus.