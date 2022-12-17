'Manyam bandh' today against Erravaram hydropower project

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Girijana Sangam Alluri Sitarama Raju District Committee (Paderu) has decided to organise a bandh against the Erravaram Hydro Power Project, in Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals in the district on Saturday. The association said that the construction of Earravaram Hydropower Project is against Act 1/70.

Both the Central and State governments are destroying the lives of tribals to benefit the Adani organisation, it criticised.

A letter released by the Maoists against the project has now become a sensation in the district. This letter was released in the name of Aruna, secretary of Visakha-Alluri Sitarama Raju-Anakapalli division committee of CPI (Maoist). In the letter, the Maoists requested people from all walks of life, democrats, students and intellectuals to extend full support to the struggle of the tribal people for justice.

Aruna called upon the tribals to effectively oppose the construction of Erravaram Hydropower Project. She alleged that it was unfair for the State government to take this decision unilaterally without the approval of the Tribal Gram Sabha and the decision of Tribal Advisory Council. Aruna expressed concern that due to the construction of this power project, people will lose about 3,000 acres of land in four panchayats in three mandals and 32 tribal villages will be flooded.

In a meeting held at Congress party office of Araku Valley Constituency, PCC delegate member Pachipenta Chinnaswamy criticised the decision to construct Erravaram Hydro Power Project. This action is the proof of the anti-tribal policies of BJP and YSRCP, he alleged. He said that the Congress is supporting the bandh to be held in three mandals on Saturday.

It should be noted here that the State government recently announced that it is setting up a hydropower project at Erravaram, which is on the borders of Chintapalli and Koyyuru mandals in the district. immediately, the tribal communities opposed the construction of hydropower project. They are demanding to stop project construction immediately.

It is said that both the Central and State governments have given permission for this power project against the Constitution.

Tribal groups have called for Manyam bandh. Officials said that there will be local development with the hydropower project and the power project will benefit everyone. It is said that the project will be crucial for the development of Uttarandhra.