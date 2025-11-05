'Margasira Masotasvam' to commence from Nov 21

Visakhapatnam: A month-long 'Margasira Masotasvam' is all set to commence from November 21 and continue till December 19 at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam located at Burujupeta.

Unveiling the poster of the festival in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday at the coordination committee meeting, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the officials concerned to ensure hassle-free arrangements for it.

Given the increased turnout during the annual festival, the Vedic committee members were exhorted to reconsider the practice of devotees performing 'abhishekam' themselves during the 'masotsavam'.

The Collector underlined that special measures should be taken to ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty at the Devasthanam. He suggested that the police should be deployed, traffic control measures should be taken to streamline the movement, and parking facilities need to be provided for vehicles.

Keeping the rush in view, Harendhira Prasad mentioned that adequate queue lines, drinking water facilities and medical camps should be set up so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The temple authorities were instructed to install CCTV cameras at necessary areas as per the instructions of the police department.

Further, the Collector directed the officials to facilitate signboards for the devotees so that they could follow them without any confusion.

A control room is set to be arranged for the festival.

Support from NGOs, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets would be taken to manage the crowd.

Executive Officer of the Devasthanam K Shobharani informed that the devotees could avail special darshan by purchasing tickets for Rs.500, Rs. 200, and Rs. 100.