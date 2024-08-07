Maritime Policy to spur wealth-creating projects

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh, which is blessed with nearly 1,000 km coastline, is going to make most of it with its new Maritime Policy. Announcing that Andhra Pradesh Maritime Master Plan would be announced soon, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the officials to take immediate measures to restore all wealth generating projects, including the AP Maritime board, Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation, special purpose vehicles and AP Inland Waterways Authority projects.

Addressing an infrastructure review meeting on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu asked officials to develop air strips and airports at Dagadarthi, Kuppam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Mulapet in Srikakulam district. He said the state government was determined to develop 12 to 14 airports and airstrips. He said steps should be taken to set up a flying training school at Kurnool airport. He said with the development of ports, airports and highway connectivity, industrial growth would be increased creating employment opportunities.

When he inquired about the status of AP State Fibernet, officials said that several irregularities had come to their notice during the previous regime. From about 9 lakh Fibernet connections they had come down to 5 lakh in the last five years.

Naidu said the previous TDP government provided internet and TV facility for Rs 149 per month but the YSRCP government pushed the Fibernet into Rs 1,258 crore debts. He asked them to prepare a detailed note on the irregularities in the Fiber net issue.

The Chief Minister said that AP Aviation Corporation should be brought into the purview of GAD and AP Digital Corporation into I&PR purview. He directed the officials to revamp content corporation, drone corporation, AP towers corporation, Gas Infrastructure corporations. He said Real Time Governance centres should be set up in district headquarters and CCTV camera networks should be connected to it.