- Will electoral responsibility be prioritised over leisure plans during this poll
- Paid holiday declared on Nov 1 for GVMC elections
- Foot-tapping tracks blare out all day as contestants canvass hard
- Heavy rainfall expected on Nov 2, 3
- 468 tables for GMC ballot counting
- 308 polling stations in 4 municipalities
- Poll-related local holidays declared
- 36,351 police personnel deployed for local body polls
Markapur, Giddalur municipalities to go for polls tomorrow
In Short
Collector Vijaya Suneetha informed that polling will be held for chairperson and councillor posts in Markapur and Giddalur municipalities
Markapur: The district administration has made all arrangements to conduct municipal elections fairly and peacefully, Collector and District Election Officer M Vijaya Suneetha announced on Friday. She held a review meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the Markapur Collectorate on Friday.
Collector Vijaya Suneetha informed that polling will be held for chairperson and councillor posts in Markapur and Giddalur municipalities. The Kanigiri chairperson post was elected unanimously, so no election will be held there. Polling will take place at 70 centres instead of 100, she said.
The collector observed that staff have completed two rounds of training and two rounds of randomisation. Sensitive centres have been identified and given special security. Webcasting, CC cameras, videography and micro observers will monitor polling. Ballot boxes will be shifted to SVKP College, which will also house the counting centre and strong room.
Vijaya Suneetha advised polling agents to carry identity cards and Aadhaar cards. A command control room will monitor polling, and all candidates will get protection. She urged all voters to cast their votes fearlessly. Joint collector P Srinivasulu and SP Pankaj Kumar Meena also attended the programme.
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