Markapur, Giddalur municipalities to go for polls tomorrow

Markapur: The district administration has made all arrangements to conduct municipal elections fairly and peacefully, Collector and District Election Officer M Vijaya Suneetha announced on Friday. She held a review meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the Markapur Collectorate on Friday.

Collector Vijaya Suneetha informed that polling will be held for chairperson and councillor posts in Markapur and Giddalur municipalities. The Kanigiri chairperson post was elected unanimously, so no election will be held there. Polling will take place at 70 centres instead of 100, she said.

The collector observed that staff have completed two rounds of training and two rounds of randomisation. Sensitive centres have been identified and given special security. Webcasting, CC cameras, videography and micro observers will monitor polling. Ballot boxes will be shifted to SVKP College, which will also house the counting centre and strong room.

Vijaya Suneetha advised polling agents to carry identity cards and Aadhaar cards. A command control room will monitor polling, and all candidates will get protection. She urged all voters to cast their votes fearlessly. Joint collector P Srinivasulu and SP Pankaj Kumar Meena also attended the programme.