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Markapur, Giddalur municipalities to go for polls tomorrow

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Collector Vijaya Suneetha informed that polling will be held for chairperson and councillor posts in Markapur and Giddalur municipalities

Markapur, Giddalur municipalities to go for polls tomorrow
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Markapur, Giddalur municipalities to go for polls tomorrow

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Markapur: The district administration has made all arrangements to conduct municipal elections fairly and peacefully, Collector and District Election Officer M Vijaya Suneetha announced on Friday. She held a review meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the Markapur Collectorate on Friday.

Collector Vijaya Suneetha informed that polling will be held for chairperson and councillor posts in Markapur and Giddalur municipalities. The Kanigiri chairperson post was elected unanimously, so no election will be held there. Polling will take place at 70 centres instead of 100, she said.

The collector observed that staff have completed two rounds of training and two rounds of randomisation. Sensitive centres have been identified and given special security. Webcasting, CC cameras, videography and micro observers will monitor polling. Ballot boxes will be shifted to SVKP College, which will also house the counting centre and strong room.

Vijaya Suneetha advised polling agents to carry identity cards and Aadhaar cards. A command control room will monitor polling, and all candidates will get protection. She urged all voters to cast their votes fearlessly. Joint collector P Srinivasulu and SP Pankaj Kumar Meena also attended the programme.

Naresh Nandam
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Naresh Nandam

Naresh.Nandam[email protected]

Naresh Babu Nandam works as a Special Correspondent at The Hans India and primarily covers the erstwhile Prakasam district. He has a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a bachelor's degree in Law. He has around twenty years of experience in print and broadcast journalism. He is a certified Google News Initiative trainer for fact-checking and online verification. Outside his journalism work, he is an OSINT practitioner and takes part in CTF challenges. He is the author of a spiritual thriller titled 'The Amber Scroll', available on Amazon.in.

Tags

Markapur ElectionsGiddalur PollsAP ElectionsVijaya SuneethaMunicipal Polls
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