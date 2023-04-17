Markapuram: Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh behind communal violence, alleges BJP

Markapuram (Prakasam district) : BJP State executive committee member Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu alleged that MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh is inciting communal violence in the otherwise peaceful western part of Prakasam district. On Monday, he said that Minister Suresh was behind the tussle between the religious groups at Yerragondapalem on Sunday evening and demanded the government seize all religious structures that were constructed without permission from the authorities.

Srinivasulu said that a religious group of people started to construct an illegal structure just beside the Hindus' Poleramma temple in Yerragondaplem and the Minister is supporting the construction and encouraging religious conversions in the western part of the district. He alleged that it was Minister Suresh, who supported illegal fixation of a cross on Godralikonda an illegal structure on Suryanarayana Swamy temple hill in Devarajugattu and other places, sparking communal violence among the people.

The BJP leader demanded the government to immediately seize all illegal religious structures, stop construction of religious structure, that was initiated without official permissions in Yerragondapalem, take action against the police personnel, who attacked Hindus for objecting to the construction in Yerragondapalem on Sunday, remove Audimulapu Suresh from the Cabinet for instigating communal violence.-