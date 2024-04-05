Markapuram: TDP assures to create separate Markapuram dist

Markapuram: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate from Markapuram Kandula Narayana Reddy participated in a programme here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government formed by the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Jana Sena Party will make Markapuram region a new district, and provide development opportunities.

Narayana Reddy welcomed about 200 YSR Congress Party leaders and followers including Shaik Adam Saheb, Shaik Ismail Brothers, Syed Hussain Peera, Syed Mabu, Mohammad Khasim, Shaik Gouse Modin, and others into TDP under the leadership of Indla Ravikumar Reddy.

He said that the western part of the district has been deprived of development for decades and that is the reason the locals want a separate district. The government formed by TDP-BJP-JSP would realise the dream of the locals, and boost the development of the area, he said.