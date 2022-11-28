Married woman with children rescued by trackman while committing suicide in Kakinada

A railway trackman rescued a married woman who tried to commit suicide with her children after being harassed by her in-laws for having consecutive daughters. The incident took place on Sunday near Durgada railway station in Gollaprolu mandal of Kakinada district.



Going into the details,



Siva from Potulur in the district and Venkatalakshmi from Chebrolu have two daughters named Bhavyashree and Parthu. Venkatalakshmi's husband and aunt Kasulamma used to harass Venkatalakshmi for not having a son even after 11 years of marriage and put pressure on additional dowry. However, as the victim brought elders to her house enraged husband Siva hit her. Deeply hurt, Venkata Lakshmi along with her two children decided to commit suicide and reached Durgada railway station.

At the same time Visakha- Vijayawada superfast train is coming. Trackman PMIDI Venkateswara Rao inspected the track and wanders at the 655th milestone. He saw Venkatalakshmi and her children walking on the railway track and stopped them. Venkata Lakshmi told Trackman that she was going this way as her acquaintances were some distance away. Meanwhile, Venkatalakshmi's daughter Bhavyashree told him that her father had beaten her and that's why her mother had brought them there.

Venkateswara Rao pushed the three out of the track and saved their lives. As the train was already coming very close, in the blink of an eye, all three survived the accident. Pithapuram CI Srinivas reached the spot and took the victim to Kakinada, counseled her, and handed her over to her relatives.