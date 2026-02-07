Maruti Suzuki to set up 4 automated driving test tracks in AP

Vijayawada: MarutiSuzuki India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the AP state transport department, for the set up and maintenance of four automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) across the state under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The ADTTs will be established at regional transport office (RTO) locations in Eluru, Ongole, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli. As per the agreement, Maruti Suzuki will automate and maintain these driving test tracks for a period of three years from the date of commissioning.

The automated tracks will be equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics and an integrated IT system to ensure a standardised, objective and technology-enabled driving licence testing process.

Designed to operate with zero human intervention, the ADTTs will conduct comprehensive and transparent evaluations in compliance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). Test results will be generated automatically, enhancing efficiency and credibility in the licensing process.

Addressing the initiative, Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said that the project aligns with the technology-driven vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He noted that the introduction of ADTTs would help ensure that only skilled drivers are issued licenses, thereby contributing significantly to improved road safety.

Transport commissioner of Andhra Pradesh, Manish Kumar Sinha, appreciated Maruti Suzuki’s contribution to road safety. He stated that the company would support system integration with the SARATHI platform, provide training to personnel and undertake routine maintenance for three years, while the Transport Department would handle infrastructure, civil works, security and power supply.

The ADTTs will cater to light motor vehicle (LMV) and two-wheeler (TW) applicants at all four locations, while the Ongole track will additionally serve Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license applicants, strengthening uniformity and objectivity in driving license testing across the state.