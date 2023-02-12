Mary Matha festival reflects rich Indian culture, tradition: Archbishop

Vijayawada: Hyderabad Archbishop Rev P Antony said Gunadala Mary Matha three-day festival reflects rich Indian culture and tradition and people of all faiths irrespective of caste and creed participate in the annual festival.

Archbishop Antony attended the valedictory session of the festival as the chief guest on Saturday. Thousands of devotees attended the festival and worshipped Mary Matha.

The organisers have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees who attended the festival from February 9 to 11. Archbishop Antony said he felt very happy to note that the Gunadala shrine will celebrate the centenary year (festival) next year. He said a large number of devotees irrespective of caste and religion visit the temple and worship Mary Matha.

He said Pope John Paul-2 has announced that special prayers should be held on February 11 across the world for the health and cure of sick people. He underlined the need to take care of the poor and sick. He wished that the Gunadala shrine should develop and under the auspices of Vijayawada catholic Bishop Telagathoti Joseph Rajarao.

Bishop Joseph Marktej of Austria attended the function as the guest of honour. Delivering his message, the Bishop said he came to India 45 years ago and now the country has developed a lot since he visited it the last time.

He congratulated the organisers for successfully conducting the three-day annual festival. In all, 120 Bishops and Fathers including Archbishop of Hyderabad Cardinal P Antony, Vijayawada Bishop T Rajarao, Monsignore Muvvala Prasad, Vikar General Father M Gabriel, Gunadala shrine Rector Father Yeleti Wiliam Jayaraju and others performed the ritual to mark the end of the three-day festival.

They performed Divya Pujabali. On the third day, Bishop Grossi ground was overcrowded with the visiting devotees from AP, Telangana State and Tamil Nadu. Long queues were witnessed on the hillock. Drinking water and buttermilk were provided to the devotees. As part of fulfillment of their vows, devotees broke coconuts and some of them offered tonsure, which is part of Indian culture and tradition.