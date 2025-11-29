Mass awareness drive launched on Rs 66.95 cr unclaimed bank deposits

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Friday launched a large-scale awareness campaign to help citizens reclaim unclaimed bank deposits under the Reserve Bank of India’s initiative, “Your Money-Your Right.”

The programme was inaugurated at the Collectorate with the release of awareness posters, marking the beginning of a district-wide outreach effort.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the district has as many as 2,88,083 bank accounts that have remained inactive for over ten years, with a total of Rs 66.95 crore lying unclaimed.

These funds, transferred from various bank head offices to the RBI, belong to individuals and institutions who have not operated their accounts for a long period.

He explained that people who wish to reclaim their unclaimed deposits must visit their nearest bank branch with Aadhaar, PAN and a passport-size photograph to complete the e-KYC process.

Once the account is reactivated, the bank and the RBI will carry out a verification procedure, after which the amount will be credited to the rightful claimant’s account.

In cases where the account holder has passed away, legal heirs can obtain the funds by submitting the death certificate, a family consent letter and the required supporting documents.

The Collector directed bank officials to ensure extensive publicity across the district so that eligible citizens can make use of the opportunity.

He urged people to come forward and claim their rightful money without delay. LDM Ramanakumar and CPO Vijayakumar were also present at the event.