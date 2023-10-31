  • Menu
Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry

Highlights

The police were alerted after receiving information on the social media accounts of the TDP leaders and the party's official website that Chandrababu Naidu would go to Vijayawada in a car with a large crowd from Rajahmundry

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The police were alerted after receiving information on the social media accounts of the TDP leaders and the party's official website that Chandrababu Naidu would go to Vijayawada in a car with a large crowd from Rajahmundry. Many roads were blocked in Rajahmundry. Prohibitory orders and traffic diversions have started. They are preventing anyone from coming to Rajahmundry from other areas and they are also preventing anyone from coming on the roads.

Meanwhile, the NSG personnel who are taking charge of Chandrababu Naidu's security have already reached Rajamahendravaram. They have prepared the convoy. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also came to Rajahmundry. Nara Bhuvaneswari, who is in Vizianagaram, has also canceled her other programmes and left for Rajahmundry

