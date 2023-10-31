Live
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
- Prez Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Ladakh
Just In
Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
The police were alerted after receiving information on the social media accounts of the TDP leaders and the party's official website that Chandrababu Naidu would go to Vijayawada in a car with a large crowd from Rajahmundry
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The police were alerted after receiving information on the social media accounts of the TDP leaders and the party's official website that Chandrababu Naidu would go to Vijayawada in a car with a large crowd from Rajahmundry. Many roads were blocked in Rajahmundry. Prohibitory orders and traffic diversions have started. They are preventing anyone from coming to Rajahmundry from other areas and they are also preventing anyone from coming on the roads.
Meanwhile, the NSG personnel who are taking charge of Chandrababu Naidu's security have already reached Rajamahendravaram. They have prepared the convoy. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh also came to Rajahmundry. Nara Bhuvaneswari, who is in Vizianagaram, has also canceled her other programmes and left for Rajahmundry