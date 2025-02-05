Live
Mass Surya Namaskar marks Ratha Saptami
Kurnool: Montessori Indus School celebrated Ratha Saptami on Tuesday with an awe-inspiring event featuring mass Surya Namaskaar. Over 3,000 students performed Sun salutations in perfect harmony, showcasing the spirit of the occasion.
Sri Kamalananda Bharathi Swamy of Bhuvaneswari Peetham, Vijayawada, graced the event as the chief guest. The Swamiji praised the students’ dedication and highlighted the importance of Yoga and Ratha Saptami in fostering peace and well-being.
School authorities, including the Director, Correspondent, Headmistress, and Principal, expressed gratitude over the Swamiji’s presence and his inspiring words. The event was a remarkable success, emphasising the school’s commitment to holistic education.
