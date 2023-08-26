Mass Varalakshmi Vratams held on grand scale at Srisailam temple

Nandyal (Srisailam): Mass Varalakshmi Vratams have been observed on a grand scale at Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Friday. More than 1,000 married women have participated in the Vratam and offered prayers.

In a press release, the authorities of Srirailam temple have stated that on the auspicious occasion of Sravana Masam second Friday and as part of Dharma Pracharam, the mass Varalakshmi Vratams have been organised in the temple.

The Vratams have been organised at Chandravathi Kalyana mandapam located on the opposite of temple Uttaradwaram.

The temple has provided necessary materials for the Vratam. Individual kalasams have been set up in Vratam for the participants (devotees) and later Goddess Varalakshmi Devi has been invited. The temple Archakas have said the importance of performing Varalakshmi Vratam. The Vratam has been concluded after performing Neerajana Mantrapuspas, stated the authorities.

The temple authorities have presented the devotees with amma vari sesha vastrams like blouse, flowers, bangles, temple monthly magazine and prasadam. Even the devotees were also presented kailasa kankanas of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. On this auspicious occasion, almost all devotees were provided with Swami Amma vari darshnam and anna prasadam was also provided to the devotees.

Temple Executive Office (EO) S Lavanna along with his wife also participated in the mass Varalakshmi Vratam, stated the authorities.