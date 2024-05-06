KCR corners CM Revanth on Rythu Bandhu

Karimnagar: The BRS party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao once again raised questions on CM Revanth Reddy on the issue of Rythu Bandhu assistance on Sunday. “Will farmers be given Rythu Bandhu at the time of sowing or will it be given at the time harvest or weighing the grain?” he asked.

Participating in the BRS party public meeting held at Veenavanka in Karimnagar district on Sunday, he said that the State was again in the shambles. He alleged that several industries were going out of the State.

“We have worked hard at the national and international level to raise the prestige of the State. Telangana has been receiving huge investments in the IT and industries sector. We used to get huge investments that would make PM Narendra Modi jealous of the State. Today, a company with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore has gone to Tamil Nadu. Today, the government is cutting power to the aluminium and plastic industry for five to six times a day,” he alleged.

He claimed that he felt sad after reading a news item about the exodus of the industries from the State. KCR said they still have a responsibility to protect the interests of the State.

“Within four to five months, the Congress government has received so much opposition from the people. It’s not a government. Secondly, I’m telling you 100 percent. Have faith in my word. Whenever Assembly elections are held again, whenever it comes in the middle, whenever it comes to the end, it is the BRS government that comes back. It will come back 100 per cent,” he said. Referring to the statement of PM Narendra Modi that he would take the water of the State to the neighbouring States, he asked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as to why he was not questioning the PM on the issue? He also said the people should give a befitting reply to the BJP and the Congress parties’ candidates in the upcoming elections by ensuring victory of the BRS party candidates.