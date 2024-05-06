Premalu 2: The much-awaited sequel begins shooting

The highly anticipated sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster rom-com ‘Premalu’ has officially begun filming! News of the sequel's production was met with excitement from fans, and now filming is underway, further fueling anticipation.

The original ‘Premalu’ took the Malayalam film industry by storm, becoming a runaway hit. Starring Mamita Baiju, Naslen Gafoor, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeet Pratap, and Shyam Mohan, the film was directed by Girish AD and produced by Fahad Fazil. Despite opening with a modest budget of only three crores, ‘Premalu’ went on to shatter box office records, grossing over 136 crores.

The immense popularity of ‘Premalu’ led to a Telugu-dubbed version, which resonated deeply with Telugu audiences as well. The film's success in both languages solidified its place as a crowd-pleaser.

With the immense love received by the original film, the announcement of a sequel was a no-brainer. And it seems the makers are wasting no time in bringing the sequel to life. Lead actress Mamita Baiju recently shared a photo on social media, confirming that filming for ‘Premalu 2’ has commenced.

Fans are ecstatic about the news, with many jokingly commenting on the swiftness of the production. The anticipation is high, with some even predicting a potential release within the year.

While details about the plot and other aspects of the sequel are still under wraps, the original film's charm and the return of the lead cast promise another entertaining rom-com experience.

Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and more details about ‘Premalu 2’.