Don’t trust Congress: Errabelli
Warangal: “Congress hoodwinked people by making tall promises to win the Assembly polls,” former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Campaigning for BRS’ Warangal Lok Sabha candidate M Sudheer Kumar in Palakurthi constituency on Sunday, he said that Congress which assured to bring in change in the fortunes of people fizzled out without doing much.
“The power outages are back adding more to the plight of farmers who are experiencing a shortage of irrigation water,” Errabelli said.
“The Congress promised to give one tola gold along with the cash benefit to the Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries and failed to do so,” he said.
He urged the people not to trust the Congress one more time as it amounts to endorsing that party. “The BRS will exert pressure on the Congress Government if it wins a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” Errabelli said. MLC and former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary also took part in the campaigning along with Errabelli.