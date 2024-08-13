Mass Varalakshmi Vratham on Aug 16, 30 in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Theauthorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have stated that as part of Dharmika programme, Samuhika Varalakshmi Vratam will be organised in the temple.

In a press release on Monday, the authorities detailed that Vratam will be conducted on second and fourth Friday. i.e., on August 16 and 30. On second Friday, around 1,500 women will be allowed to participate in the mass vratam and on fourth Friday, 750 tribal women and 750 other women will participate. Interested women should enrol their names at the publication department in the temple office on August 15, from 11 am to 5 pm. The authorities also said that white ration card holders also can register their names through online www.srisailadevasthanam.org

The Vratams will be organised at Chandravathi Kalyana Mandapam opposite to the temple Uttara Dwaram. The temple will supply required materials for the Vratams and the participants would be presented with Amma vari sesha vastrams, blouse, flowers, bangles, laddu prasadam, Srisailam prabha, Lakshmi Tulasi and Krishna Tulasi. Later, the participants will be provided with Lord and Goddess’ darshan, besides free food.