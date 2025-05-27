Massive arrangements for Mahanadu in Kadapa

Vijayawada: Elaborate arrangements have been made for TDP's three-day annual conclave Mahanadu at Kadapa from Tuesday. The conclave is set to focus on the developmental activities and welfare programmes taken up by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh in the last one year. More than 23,000 delegates are expected to attend the event, which will also discuss the steps required to strengthen the party further.

On the opening day, discussions will be held with the party's representatives on organisational structure, future action plans and basic principles of the party. Besides, six formulas will be released along with amendments to the rules and regulations of the party. The proceedings will commence with the chanting of the 'Maa Telugu Talliki' song following which condolences will be offered to those party leaders and activists who had passed away.

TDP national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will deliver the inaugural address to set the tone of the deliberations for the party’s conclave, the first after the TDP returned to power in June last year along with its allies Jana Sena and BJP.

TDP general secretary and state Minister Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister Naidu, will introduce six formulas and amendments to the rules and regulations, in line with expectations of the young generation.

The conclave will pass a six-formula resolution to build the party for future challenges. ‘The activist is the leader’ will be the first formula to be unveiled with a focus on organisational structure and the importance of party workers. The second formula is ‘Yuva Galam’ or the voice of the youth with the emphasis on welfare of the youth, investments, employment opportunities, decentralisation of development, focus on backward areas, technology in public administration and WhatsApp Governance.

Under the third formula, the conclave will focus on global eminence of the Telugu community. The party will recall how its founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) was popular and introduced many reforms and how the state is moving on a progressive path under Naidu’s regime. The party will highlight great victories in its 40-year journey. ‘Women power’ will be the fourth formula to be discussed. It will highlight the programmes and schemes for welfare of women, their empowerment and secure law and order.

The fifth formula will be ‘social justice and prosperity of the poor’. The party will highlight how it aims to build a poverty-free society through the recently-launched programme P-4. Housing, healthcare and education accessible to all are the targets set under Swarnandhra Vision-2047.

Under the sixth formula ‘support to farmers’, the party will explain the measures taken for welfare of growers and development of the agriculture sector.

On the second day, rich tributes will be paid to party founder NTR on his birth anniversary. Discussions will be held on the draft resolutions on developmental and welfare programmes taken up by the TDP-led NDA government.