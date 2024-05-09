Massive Election Rally Held in Sadguru Kaluturu Village, Nujiveedu Constituency

Under the leadership of MLA Tanaidu Sri Meka Venugopala Apparao (Chanti Nayana), a significant election rally took place in Sadguru Kaluturu village of Nujiveedu Constituency Agiripalli Mandal. The event saw Mr. Karumuru Sunil Kumar, YSRCP Eluru Parliament candidate, as the chief guest, along with Mr. Meka Pratap Apparao and other prominent figures.

During the rally, leaders emphasized the importance of not falling for false promises and expressed distrust towards Chandrababu. They urged support for YSRCP MLA candidate Mr. Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao to secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections.