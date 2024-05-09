Live
- Loyalties, like the fragrance of Ittar, last long in Kannauj
- BJD to release its election manifesto today
- Amit Shah Criticizes Congress in Bhuvanagiri meeting
- Russia accuses US of interfering in India's internal affairs, trying to 'complicate' Lok Sabha elections
- IPL 2024: 'Our powerplay compared to the SRH was at the two extremes', says LSG's mentor Voges
- BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition launched in India
- IPL 2024: I don't think we could have ever expected chasing it like that, says Travis Head
- Director of medical college in Kerala, ex-Bishop named in ED charge sheet
- Vaddiraju spotlights Congress failures
- INDIA bloc will come to power: Komatireddy
Just In
Massive Election Rally Held in Sadguru Kaluturu Village, Nujiveedu Constituency
Highlights
Under the leadership of MLA Tanaidu Sri Meka Venugopala Apparao (Chanti Nayana), a significant election rally took place in Sadguru Kaluturu village of Nujiveedu Constituency Agiripalli Mandal.
Under the leadership of MLA Tanaidu Sri Meka Venugopala Apparao (Chanti Nayana), a significant election rally took place in Sadguru Kaluturu village of Nujiveedu Constituency Agiripalli Mandal. The event saw Mr. Karumuru Sunil Kumar, YSRCP Eluru Parliament candidate, as the chief guest, along with Mr. Meka Pratap Apparao and other prominent figures.
During the rally, leaders emphasized the importance of not falling for false promises and expressed distrust towards Chandrababu. They urged support for YSRCP MLA candidate Mr. Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao to secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS