Massive protest demos planned for Amaravati tomorrow

Vijayawada: In connection with the completion of 250 days of agitation for Amaravati capital city on Sunday, massive demonstrations were planned at various places by the joint action committee of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi. The JAC members released the posters to that effect here on Friday.



The JAC members throughout the State would present memoranda to the statues of Ambedkar and the goddess of justice in all the 175 assembly constituencies in the 13 districts, said Siva Reddy, convener of the JAC.

Addressing newsmen here on Friday, he along with other conveners G Tirupati Rao, RV Swamy and Mallikarjuna Rao, said that all opposition parties had agreed to participate in the demonstrations and they received good response from all sections of people.

He exhorted people to launch demonstrations on Sunday from 10 am to 12 noon throughout the State. Recalling that only the farmers are agitating against the three capitals and repeal of CRDA Act, he wondered as to why the opposition parties are not taking part in the struggle. He called upon the cadres of all parties to participate in the direct action instead of confining themselves to press statements.

JAC co-convener G Tirupati Rao said that YSRCP has been taking vindictive action against the farmers. The tenancy amount which should have been paid in the first week of May was not paid so far which is nothing but vindictive, he said. "The government is spending several crores of rupees to engage advocates which is nothing but waste of public money," he said.