Massive response in Vizianagaram district

Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram): YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara yatras’ continue to evoke huge public response from people. According to the party, thousands of people thronged the yatra on Saturday, the seventh day of yatras, in Vizianagaram district. Prominent YSRCP leaders, including minister Botcha Satyanarayana, regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutylanaidu, minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MLA Kadubandi Srinivas Rao and ZP chairman Majji Srinivas Rao, participated in the yatra which was filled with various engaging activities.

The day began with a media interaction in Jami mandal, followed by visits to the Jagananna housing colony and the newly-constructed sachivalayam in Alamanda village. Leaders took part in the ‘Gruha Pravesh’ ceremony for approximately 175 homes in the newly developed Jagananna colony.

Botcha Satyanarayana who hails from Vizianagaram district himself, expressed his joy on being instrumental in uplifting members of BC, SC, ST and Minority communities via numerous welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government. In a tweet, he said, “Nothing is more satisfying than witnessing the joyous smiles of individuals stepping into their own homes for the first time in their lives! CM @ysjagan’s policies and the remarkable on-ground execution by @YSRCParty Government are the reasons behind #BudiSwati’s happiness. Today, we successfully conducted #GruhaPravesh for 175 homes in Jagananna Colony in Skota. Many more to come...”Addressing a sea of supporters, Satyanarayana applauded Chief Minister Jagan’s unwavering commitment to implementing the Navaratnalu (2019 manifesto) welfare schemes despite facing various challenges including a pandemic (Covid-19).

Castigating Naidu for his “blatant corruption”, Satyanarayana highlighted the potential consequences of a change in leadership, and warned that return of Chandrababu Naidu could lead to a resurgence of corruption, middlemen, and bribery, at the cost of local employment opportunities and hence, people should be wary of giving any chance to TDP.’

YSRCP ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ yatra also took place in Guntur East in Guntur district (central zone) and Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district (south zone) on Saturday.