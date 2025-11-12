Maulana Azad remembered

Vijayawada: National Education Day was celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm at the NTR District Collectorateand Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Education Minister and a stalwart of the freedom movement. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha paid floral tributes to Maulana Azad’s portrait at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who served as the Education Minister for 11 years in independent India, laid the foundation for the country’s modern education system. Minority Welfare Department Superintendent Koteswaramma, District Eagle CI M Ravindranath, and other officials participated in the programme.

At the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and In-charge Commissioner and Additional Commissioner (General) A Ravindra Rao garlanded the portrait of Maulana Azad at the Command Control Room and offered tributes. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Lakshmi said Maulana was not only a freedom fighter but also an education reformer who strengthened India’s scientific and cultural foundations. In-charge Chief Engineer P Satya Kumari, Urban Community Development (UCD) Project Officer (PO) P Venkata Narayana, Manager Prabhavathi, and VMC staff also participated in the event.