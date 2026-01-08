Mauritius Prez offers prayers in Tirumala

Tirumala: The President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Wednesday.

Following the temple tradition, the President prayed first in Varaha Swamy temple.

On his arrival at the Mahadwaram of the temple, he was received by endoemwents minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy along with TTD chairman B R Naidu and the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

Later, the VIP dignitary had darshan of the presiding deity as well the Vaikuntha Dwaram.

At Ranganayakula Mandapam he was offered Veda Asheervachanam by the vedic scholars.

The TTD board chief also presented the lamination photo of Srivaru, prasadams on the occasion. After darshan, Dharambeer Gokhool visited Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham located at Dharmagiri in Tirumala.

He was received by TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and the principal of the Veda Vignana Peetham Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani.

Later, special prayers were performed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Godadevi Ammavaru at the Ananda Nilayam located within the Vedic school premises. On this occasion, the principal explained the history of the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham to visiting dignitary. Addressing the gathering, the President of Mauritius said that he had risen from the teaching profession to become the President of Mauritius. He stressed that teachers enjoy immense respect in the society and play a vital role in the development of modern society.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is progressing with a strong foundation of culture, tradition, and modern technology. Taking inspiration from AP, Mauritius too is striving for similar development, he added.

He said a Vedic school will be set up at the Harihara temple currently under construction in Mauritius, with guidance and suggestions from TTD.