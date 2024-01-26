Live
- RAM (Rapid Action Mission) review: A symbol of resilience and patriotism
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad slams YSRCP alleging of deceiving DWACRA Sanghas
- Guntur Rammohan Reddy joins TDP in Nellore
- Jayaho BC organised in Nandyal town under auspices of Farooq
- Botsa Satyanarayana and YV Subba Reddy unveils poster for election campaign
- AP governor Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag in Vijayawada
- Mayor and MP MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for CC roads in canal in 16th ward
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 26 January, 2024
- YS Jagan to visit Tadepalligudem in February, says minister Kottu Satyanarayana
- People's mandate has proved arrogance and autocracy has no place in Telangana state- Governor Dr Tamilisai
Golagani Harivenkata Kumari, along with Mayor Mr. Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and Member of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana, laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and canals in the 16th Ward. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 38.40 lakhs and will take place at Isukthota Rama Temple in Zone 3. Ward Corporator Molli Lakshmi Apparao also took part in the ceremony.
MP MVV Satyanarayana stated that the YSR Government's main objective is to provide infrastructure in the constituency. He emphasized the importance of constructing canals and roads for the people's convenience and also mentioned the prioritization of beautification projects such as developing parks and modern bus bays.
Satyanarayana further highlighted the many developmental programs that have been undertaken in the ward based on the suggestions of the corporator, which have involved significant financial investments. He also credited the transformation of Visakha city into a beautiful city to the leadership of the Chief Minister Y. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Various dignitaries and party functionaries attended the event, Including Visakha East Election Observers Molli Apparao, State Christian Minority Cell President Dasari Ramesh, Ward Women President Ommi Pola Ratnam, and other ward presidents and secretariat convenors. Senior activists and volunteers also participated in the program.