Mayor and MP MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for CC roads in canal in 16th ward

Golagani Harivenkata Kumari, along with Mayor Mr. Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and Member of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana, laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and canals in the 16th Ward. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 38.40 lakhs and will take place at Isukthota Rama Temple in Zone 3. Ward Corporator Molli Lakshmi Apparao also took part in the ceremony.

MP MVV Satyanarayana stated that the YSR Government's main objective is to provide infrastructure in the constituency. He emphasized the importance of constructing canals and roads for the people's convenience and also mentioned the prioritization of beautification projects such as developing parks and modern bus bays.

Satyanarayana further highlighted the many developmental programs that have been undertaken in the ward based on the suggestions of the corporator, which have involved significant financial investments. He also credited the transformation of Visakha city into a beautiful city to the leadership of the Chief Minister Y. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Various dignitaries and party functionaries attended the event, Including Visakha East Election Observers Molli Apparao, State Christian Minority Cell President Dasari Ramesh, Ward Women President Ommi Pola Ratnam, and other ward presidents and secretariat convenors. Senior activists and volunteers also participated in the program.