Mayor hails activities of Rayalaseema Rangasthali

Tirupati : Mayor Dr R Sirisha hailed the activities of Rayalaseema Rangasthali (RR) during Tuesday celebrations at Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma temple after Jathara. RR members led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy donned in mythological characters of Pancha Pandavulu and Sri Krishna offered prayers to the Goddess Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma on the occasion of the fourth Tuesday, after the conclusion of the week-long Gangamma Jathara. The Tuesday prayers to Gangamma have significance. They will conclude on the fifth Tuesday. The women in the city and from surrounding areas offer prayers to the Goddess on this special day. At the temple, the Mayor met the artistes of RR who portrayed mythological characters and praised them for their commitment in spreading and protecting the age-old tradition. She said the artists of RR were protecting Telugu culture by offering prayers to the Goddess every Tuesday. Temple officials and RR members were present.