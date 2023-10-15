Mayor lauds MLA for Chittoor development

Chittoor: Impetus should be given for overall development of city, for which all the departments should work in a coordinated way, stated Mayor B Amuda. Presiding over the council meeting held at municipal meeting hall here on Saturday, she lauded that Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu for getting more funds from the government for the development of the city as role model.

MLA A Srinivasulu said that several pleas of people have been attended in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam and hailed the role of volunteers and Secretaries of Ward Sachivalayams in this regard.



Municipal Commissioner J Aruna said a special drive will be lunched for collecting property tax arrears.