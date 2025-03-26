Mayor Manohar Naidu’s resignation accepted

Guntur: The emergency council meeting of the Guntur Municipal Corporation here on Tuesday unanimously accepted the resignation of Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu. Acting mayor Sk Sajeela presided over the GMC emergency council meeting.

Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu submitted his resignation to district collector S Nagalakshmi on March 15, which was forwarded to the GMC for taking further action.

The YSRCP corporators walked out from the GMC council hall. GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that he will send the report to the government and the State Election Commission.

MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Ch Yesuratnam, MLAs Naseer Ahmed, Galla Madhavi, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, GMC TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra, GMC additional commissioner Obulesu were present.