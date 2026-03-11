Mayor reviews Council agenda ahead of final session

Vijayawada: With the tenure of the present Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) elected body set to end on March 17, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi convened a review meeting with departmental heads at her chamber in the VMC main office on Tuesday. The meeting focused on finalising the council agenda and reviewing proposals under the additional agenda to ensure smooth functioning during the concluding days of the current council.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner (General) A Ravindrarau, In-charge Secretary K Prabhudas, Chief City Planner Sanjay Ratnakumar, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjun Rao, In-charge Chief Engineer P Satyakumari, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) GSrujan, Estate Officer A Sridhar, Superintending Engineer V Chandrasekhar, UCD Project Officer M Vijayalakshmi, Executive Engineers G Srinivas, Samrajyam, Prabhakar, Surekha, Gopalakrishna, and other officials.

Elections for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation were held on March 10, 2021. The newly elected body assumed charge on March 18, 2021, during a special council session conducted by the Krishna District Collector, where the corporators were officially sworn in. During this session, Bhagya Lakshmi was elected as the 12th Mayor of Vijayawada, with Bellam Durga taking charge as Deputy Mayor. The first official meeting of the newly formed council, which focused on budget proposals, was held on April 17, 2021.

In the 2021 elections, the YSRCP won 49 seats, the TDP 14 seats, and the CPM 1 seat. Following the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in the state in 2024, the seat composition changed, with TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party holding 25 seats, YSRCP 38 seats, and one seat remaining vacant. As the VMC prepares for its final council meeting, officials and elected members are working to finalise pending proposals, ensuring that the city administration concludes the tenure of this elected body on a high note and lays a strong foundation for the incoming council.