IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad 2026 concluded

Kolkata emerged as the global centre of culinary excellence as the 12th IIHM International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2026 concluded with a spectacular grand finale. The world’s largest gathering of student chefs saw Albania claim the championship title, with Enri Cuedari of Instituti Kulinari Neranxi winning the coveted gold trophy and golden toque.

England, represented by Dominic Thomas Grundy of Westminster Capital City College, secured the silver medal, while Sri Lanka, represented by Vidanagamage Rumira Reshan Piyasiri of the Colombo Academy of Hospitality Management, won the bronze medal. France captured the Plate Trophy, awarded to Maelyss Helene Parrot, and the Dr. Suborno Bose Challenge Trophy was jointly won by Ozodbek Odilov (Uzbekistan) and Melquirudi Leki-Bere da Cunha (Timor-Leste).

India also featured among the Top 10 finalists, highlighting the country’s strong culinary presence in the global competition, which brought together young chefs from across continents. The final rounds were held at IIHM’s Global Campus in Kolkata, followed by a grand awards celebration at Nicco Park’s Wet-O-Wild complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Suborno Bose, Founder-Chairman of IIHM and Chief Mentor of YCO, described the Olympiad as “culinary diplomacy in action,” emphasizing how food unites cultures beyond borders. Professor David Foskett, MBE, Chairman of the Grand Jury, noted that the Olympiad has evolved into a global knowledge-sharing platform where collaboration, sustainability, and innovation shape the future of hospitality education.

Held under the theme “Preserving the World’s Global Culinary Heritage through AI,” YCO 2026 underscored the role of technology as a tool for documenting and safeguarding traditional cuisines while inspiring the next generation of chefs. As the event concluded, Kolkata once again reaffirmed its legacy as a global hub of culture and hospitality, celebrating not only champions but also international friendship, knowledge exchange, and the shared future of global cuisine.