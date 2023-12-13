Meat traders heave a sigh of relief as Karthika Masam ends

Visakhapatnam: As the holiest ‘Karthika Masam’ in the Hindu lunar calendar comes to an end, poultry traders heave a sigh of relief as they look forward to brisk business.

Before Karthika Masam, a kilo of chicken was priced at Rs 300 in the market. However, the cost of the chicken saw a drop steadily as it even reached Rs 160 a kg.

From Bhavani mala to Ayyappa Swamy and Nrusimha Deeksha, a number of people commence their ‘deeksha’ during the month. As they practice austerities, those who are in ‘deeksha’ refrain from consuming meat.

With consumers refraining from non-vegetarian food, meat prices witnessed a huge drop during the month. However, following the low price, meat eaters indulged in consuming non-vegetarian dishes as they became cost-effective.

However, in ‘Margashira masam’, meat prices are likely to shoot up. The cost of an egg has already crossed Rs 7 in retail shops. The chicken price is expected to increase next.

The conclusion of Karthika Masam brings respite to poultry traders. In connection with it, humour-laced memes and forwards are being circulated on social media platforms.

In an emergency board meeting held by a group of chickens in a meme, they discuss how to save themselves from getting butchered as ‘Karthika Masam’ ends. In another meme that read ‘After Karthika Masam’, a hand-cuffed actor Karthi savours a huge morsel of non-vegetarian meal. In another forward, a family looks forward to relishing non-veg dishes as the holy month concludes.

After a dull season, meat traders expect to do brisk business in a few days.