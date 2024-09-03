Medical camp held on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

Nellore: The birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan has been celebrated on a grand scale across the district on Monday. Party functionaries conducted several social activities like saplings distribution, conducting blood donation camps, organ donation, Annadanam etc at several places across the district.



Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inaugurated mega medical camp, organised by Jana Sena Party national media representative Vemulapati Vijay, at the party district office at Gomathi Nagar in the city.

Party leaders stated that Pawan Kalyan entered politics with the ambition to do justice to the downtrodden communities in the society. They assured that they will work as per to the wishes of Pawan Kalyan for the development of district in all fronts.

JSP district secretary Gunukula Kishore and other leaders were present.