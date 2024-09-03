Live
- Recover property tax worth hundreds of crores of rupees in BBMP limits: AAP
- Death toll from floods in Yemen's Hodeidah province rises to 95
- 1,500 additional buses to be operated by KSRTC during Gowri-Ganesha Festival
- Centre urges state govts to include marginalised workers under PM housing scheme
- Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar
- Pawan Kalyan has a heart that loves intensely: Konidela Nagababu
- 45pc Indian organisations have partially or fully implemented GenAI in HR: Report
- Philippines: Death toll in flood-related accidents rises to 14
- Sonam Kapoor excited to face camera again post her pregnancy
- Elon Musk Confirms X TV App Beta Version Launch: All Details
Just In
Medical camp held on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday
The birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan has been celebrated on a grand scale across the district on Monday.
Nellore: The birthday of Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan has been celebrated on a grand scale across the district on Monday. Party functionaries conducted several social activities like saplings distribution, conducting blood donation camps, organ donation, Annadanam etc at several places across the district.
Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inaugurated mega medical camp, organised by Jana Sena Party national media representative Vemulapati Vijay, at the party district office at Gomathi Nagar in the city.
Party leaders stated that Pawan Kalyan entered politics with the ambition to do justice to the downtrodden communities in the society. They assured that they will work as per to the wishes of Pawan Kalyan for the development of district in all fronts.
JSP district secretary Gunukula Kishore and other leaders were present.