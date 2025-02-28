Medical camp organised for animal keepers, staff

Visakhapatnam : Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) conducted a free medical health camp for animal keepers and administrative staff in the zoo.

The camp included providing general health check-ups, including blood pressure, sugar screenings, cardiac evaluations and other essential medical services under the supervision of doctors. “The camp is a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of those who work tirelessly for animal care and conservation,” said Mangamma, curator of the IGZP.

Meanwhile, marking the ‘World Wildlife Day,’ IGZP is organising a poster presentation competition for students. The competition aims to raise awareness about biodiversity and its conservation. The event is scheduled on March 2 from 10 am to 12 noon at the zoo premises.

The poster presentation competition will be held in three categories—Classes I to V, Classes VI to X and Intermediate to post graduation. The topic for Classes I to V is ‘why butterflies, birds, and bees are important?’ For Classes VI to X, the topic of the competition is ‘the role of technology in protecting wildlife’ and it is ‘wildlife conservation finance: the key to a sustainable future’ for the students studying Intermediate to PG.

Students must craft their posters at home and present them during the competition. Those who took part in the competition will receive participation certificates. Further details can be accessed by contacting 7893632900.

Photo caption: Zoo staff and animal keepers getting their health check-up done at the medical camp organised in Visakhapatnam.