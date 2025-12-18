Medical colleges in PPP mode defended

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday defended the decision to develop medical colleges under the Public Private Partnership mode, saying it will ensure efficient services. Speaking at the fifth Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat here, the Chief Minister addressed the politically sensitive issue of developing 10 medical colleges under the PPP model.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, which is in the opposition, vehemently opposed the move.

“Services will be better through PPP mode. Some people say that medical colleges are being privatised. Though they are being built through PPP mode, they will operate as government colleges,” said Naidu. Asserting that rules for the medical colleges will be set by the government, the Chief Minister said 70 per cent of their services will be extended to NTR Vaidya Seva scheme (welfare health scheme), and that medical seats were also increased.

Noting that the Centre is also taking up projects under the PPP mode, Naidu said he was not afraid of criticism and that the truth must be told to people. Hitting out at YSRCP, the Chief Minister said Rs 500 crore was spent on the ‘Rushikonda Palace' in Vizag during the previous YSRCP government, which otherwise could have funded two medical colleges.

“The previous YSRCP government had made several mistakes. It was not even in a position to pay salaries and availed loans at the highest interest rates. It created problems by availing debt at 13 to 14 per cent interest rate,” Naidu said.