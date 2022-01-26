  • Menu
Medical help: Govt failed to keep promise says Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy

TDP Parliamentary constituency general secretary Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy
TDP Parliamentary constituency general secretary Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy

Highlights

TDP Parliamentary constituency general secretary Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy criticised that the ruling party had failed to implement its promise of supporting medical expenses of people

Nellore: TDP Parliamentary constituency general secretary Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy criticised that the ruling party had failed to implement its promise of supporting medical expenses of people in case the amount exceeds Rs. 1,000 which was assured during the elections.

He addressed the media at Kovur on Tuesday and said the majority of poor people were facing financial problems due to the pandemic..

He said the ruling party assured that it would support the people if the medical bills were above Rs 1,000. But it has failed to keep the promise and come to the rescue of the poor.

