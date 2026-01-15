Medicover hosp celebrates Bhogi festival

Kurnool: On the occasion of Sankranti festival, Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool, organized Bhogi celebrations with traditional grandeur.

As part of the celebrations, Bhogi bonfire was lit in the hospital premises, followed by Regipalla distribution.

Neonatologist & Pediatrician Dr Sindhura Reddy and Pediatrician Dr Anusha distributed Regipalla to children who visited the OPD and blessed them.

The programme was conducted wishing the children good health and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Medicover Hospitals Kurnool Head Dr Y Maheshwar Reddy said that festivals bring unity and enthusiasm among staff.

He added that such programs play a key role in reducing work stress and creating a positive environment.

Doctors, nursing staff, hospital staff, and children participated enthusiastically in the Bhogi celebrations and enjoyed the festival.