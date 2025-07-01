Vijayawada: The Bezwada Bar Association (BBA) hosted a ‘Oneness Experience’ meditation programme by the Ekam Foundation, led by Preetha Ji, on Monday. The event aimed at providing stress relief and promoting mental well-being among legal professionals. Speaking at the event, Vijayawada POCSO Court Judge V Bhavani highlighted the significant stress faced by judges.

She emphasised that practicing meditation helps regain health and achieve peace of mind, enabling them to serve the public more effectively. President of Bezwada Bar Association AK Basha acknowledged the prevalent health issues among lawyers due to daily work pressure. He cited the recent tragic passing of senior advocate Jettiboyina Rajesh on June 27, who, despite being an inpatient in the hospital attended a court hearing due to pressure and subsequently passed away. Basha expressed gratitude to Apthi Ji (Madhuri), an Ekam Foundation instructor and a follower of spiritual guru Preetha Ji, for conducting such a timely programme at the BBA.

He also thanked the large number of lawyers who attended and made the event a success. Noted advocate and former BBA president Vemula Hazarathiah Gupta elaborated on the importance of concentration in overcoming various life stresses—be it mental, physical, familial, or professional. He explained, with a reference to a sloka, that a life free from disturbances leads to happiness and long-term health. Members of the legal fraternity, including Vice-President Pilla Srinivasarao, Women’s Secretary Anuradha and other governing body members, along with senior and junior advocates were present.