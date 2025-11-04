Meet suggests elections through ballot paper

Ongole: The Prajaswamya Parirakshana Aikyavedika organised a discussion here on Sunday evening, with Dr Vennapoosa Brahmareddy as the chief guest.

Speaking at the meeting, Prakasam district convener Madhavi alleged that elections are not conducted democratically, with influential forces overshadowing people’s will. State President Ramakrishna Reddy warned that wealthy individuals are hijacking democracy through their power ambitions and manipulating the electoral system. General Secretary Prasad advocated for ballot paper elections to ensure transparency, stating the current system has become ineffective.

Dr Brahmareddy expressed concern that governments exploit elections merely as tools for gaining power. He demanded that the Election Commission maintain political neutrality and proposed reinstating the Supreme Court Chief Justice as an Election Commission member. He called for restoring the three-member system comprising the Prime Minister, the opposition leader, and the Chief Justice. Jai Bharat organisation leader Lokanath highlighted discrepancies in vote counting. The forum’s state vice-president, Raheem, district leader Jamal Khan, and numerous civil society representatives attended the meeting.