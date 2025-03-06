Mega career fair gets tremendous response

Visakhapatnam : Marking a significant initiative to bridge the skill gap and enhance employability among youth, the NASSCOM Mega Career Fair commenced at GITAM on Wednesday.

Organised by the Andhra Pradesh government in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), APSCHE, APSSDC, SEEDAP, and the Department of Technical Education, the two-day career fair witnessed an overwhelming participation of approximately 33,682 unemployed youth.

Inaugurating the event, Visakhapatnam MP and GITAM president M Sribharat emphasised the importance of equipping today’s youth with the necessary skills to navigate the evolving job market. He highlighted that merely possessing adegree is insufficient to secure employment and advised job seekers to actively develop relevant skills aligning with industry demands. He further stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to strengthening the education sector to create more employment opportunities. The MP expressed hope that the NASSCOM Career Fair would provide valuable insights into present-day skill requirements.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad addressed the pressing issue of the skill gap, stressing that many graduates lack the competencies required by the modern job market, particularly with the advent of transformative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). He noted that online learning platforms can play a vital role in enhancing youth employability by offering diverse courses and fostering critical thinking, enabling young professionals to remain competitive. GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof Eroll D’Souza provided an overview of the institution’s contributions to education and skill development. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar emphasised the significance of peer group assistance in securing job placements, as collaborative learning and knowledge-sharing among students can significantly enhance their confidence and job readiness. Speaking at the event, Dr Upmith Singh, Chief Operating Officer of NASSCOM IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, underscored the critical role of skilling and reskilling in adapting to the rapidly evolving job landscape. He introduced NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime as an innovative ecosystem designed to equip learners with the latest digital skills, ensuring their competitiveness in an increasingly automated and technology-driven world. The career fair is set to provide job seekers with valuable networking opportunities, industry insights, and skill development resources, paving the way for better employment prospects in the future.