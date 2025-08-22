Mega DSC-2025 final merit list to be released today

Vijayawada: The final merit list for the Mega DSC-2025 examinations will be released on August 22, according to M V Krishna Reddy, convenor of Mega DSC-2025.

In a press release on Thursday, Krishna Reddy said that the examinations were conducted successfully with complete technical safeguards and transparency. Candidates were given multiple opportunities to correct their TET marks, ensuring that no deserving candidate was left behind.

The final merit list, which now includes the Sports Quota merit list, will be available on the official DSC website as well as on the websites of the District Education Officers (DEOs). Candidates are advised to rely exclusively on these official sources for authentic information.

Candidates who fall under the “Zone of Consideration” will receive call letters through their individual logins and must attend a certificate verification process. They are required to bring the following documents: Original certificates, a recently issued caste certificate, three sets of photocopies attested by a gazetted officer and five passport-size photographs.

It is mandatory for candidates to upload these documents to the official website before attending the verification. A detailed checklist will be provided on the website.

The government has also issued a warning against middlemen who falsely promise jobs and against those spreading misinformation on social media. Legal action will be taken against anyone creating or circulating such false propaganda. Candidates should rely only on official notifications, results, and updates from the DSC and DEOs for accurate details.