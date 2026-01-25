Mega handloom exhibition to be held in Kakinada soon

Kakinada: A National Mega Handloom Exhibition will be held shortly in Kakinada city under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Textiles, MP Tangella Uday Srinivas has said. Speaking to the media in Kakinada on Saturday, the MP said the exhibition is being planned to develop the handloom sector in Kakinada district and provide international marketing opportunities for handloom products.

He said that last month he had requested the Central government to organise a national-level handloom exhibition in Kakinada, keeping in view the region’s rich handloom tradition.

Responding positively to the request, the Central government has accorded approval for organising the National Handloom Exhibition, he said. The concerned department has been asked to send proposals through district-level officials for further action. The MP said the exhibition would be organised under the National Handloom Development Programme. He expressed confidence that the national-level exhibition would bring wider recognition to the Uppada handloom sector across the country and help expand marketing opportunities for weavers.